Princess Lilibet axed from Meghan Markle's diamond eternity ring ‘gifted’ by Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited Florida for the Duke of Sussex's Sentebale charity polo competition. During the trip, Meghan was spotted wearing a striking collection of jewellery. But what caught the attention of royal experts was her diamond eternity ring, which is said to be gifted to her by Harry in 2019. During the couple's Florida visit, Harris spoke candidly about Meghan's jewellery pieces.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

Princess Lilibet of Sussex, who was born 4 June 2021, was not featured in Meghan's "trilogy jewel" in her demonstration of her "connection" to Prince Harry and Prince Archie, a royal commentator told GB News.

Harry and Meghan are parents to two children. The eldest child, Archie, was born in the United Kingdom, but the couple opted to abdicate their royal obligations and flew to United States when he was very young. Lilibet, their second child, was born at California's Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

James Harris, working as a Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, informed that Meghan's jewellery staples include a wedding band, trilogy engagement ring and eternity rings.

The eternity ring, which was reportedly given to her by Harry, honours the family members of the Duchess. It features the birthstones of Meghan (a green peridot), Harry (a blue sapphire) and Prince Archie (a green emerald), James Harris said.

What are eternity rings?

Eternity rings are often presented to women as gifts on significant anniversaries or to commemorate a child's birth since they represent eternity, love, and dedication towards a family.

The woman's ring, also known as an infinity ring, is made up of a band of precious metal like gold.

These rings are specially worn while travelling as they hold great personal meaning and emotional connection with an individual's loved ones.

Prince Harry speaks about Meghan's jewellery

During the couple's Florida visit, Harris spoke candidly about Meghan's jewellery pieces.

The mother of two was pictured at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Florida, donning jewelry that epitomises subtle opulence and grace.

Meghan's halter-neck dress looked stunning with a pair of dramatic vintage earrings in the shape of a gold dome, the Duke said.

"This stunning piece pays tribute to timeless jewellery designs whilst showcasing Meghan’s ability to strike an effortless balance between traditional and modern elements in her style," he said.

Meghan, who accessorised her wrist with gold jewelry to counterbalance her vintage earrings, layered a modern yellow gold metal bangle with elegant chain bracelets.

"This interplay of different sizes and textures added a touch of sophistication to her look."