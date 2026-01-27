Peter Napolitano, also known as Produce Pete, a renowned grocer and chef from New York City, has died at the age of 80, NBC New York reported. Pete ran a weekly fruit and vegetable segment on NBC affiliate channels for over 33 years. Produce Pete death: All on wife Bette Napolitano, children, and grandchildren (realproducepete/Instagram)

"For more than 30 years, WNBC viewers tuned in on Saturday mornings to watch ‘Produce Pete’ offer his fruit and vegetables recommendations as well as cooking tips on ‘Weekend Today in New York’. He was a beloved member of our station family and our viewers felt the same way — visiting him at our Health Expo, our Feeding our Families Food Drives or the many farmers markets across New Jersey where he always felt right at home," said Amy Morris, the Senior Vice President of News for NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.

Pete’s passing has ignited interest about his personal life. Here’s what we know about his family.

Produce Pete’s family Pete’s wife, Bette Napolitano, often appeared on Produce Pete segments. The two met when they were teenagers.

Pete and Bette tied the knot in 1967. They have two children and seven grandchildren together, all of whom have made appearances with ‘Produce Pete’ over the years.

Read More | Mackenzie Paul dies: TikToker loses battle to cancer at 26, revealed it 'hurts so bad’ in heartbreaking final video

Pete penned a sweet note on Bette’s birthday in 2021 on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Bette, you our and always will be the most beautiful wife, mom, and nanny. From me your children and your grandchildren and your whole family a Happy and Healthy Birthday, we all love you very much,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the two of them together.

Pete and Bette wrote a cookbook together – In the Kitchen with Bette & Produce Pete – which was published in 2024. This was followed by the success of Pete’s first book, Produce Pete’s Farmacopeia, and his memoir, They Call Me Produce Pete.

Amazon says of In the Kitchen with Bette & Produce Pete, “Together with his beloved wife Bette, an avid cook and baker, In the Kitchen with Bette & Produce Pete offers a heartwarming glimpse into the Napolitano’s heritage through a delightful cookbook featuring cherished family recipes, memories, tips, and anecdotes from their own kitchen as well as those of their extended “family” of close friends, colleagues, and relatives.”

Read More | Anna Grace Phelan dies: Cancer-ridden US TikToker, 19, tried to raise funds before death; GoFundMe fell short

Pete opened up about his path to NBC New York in 2025 during an appearance on the TODAY Show. “I come from immigrant people. My father came here from Italy. No education, no nothing. And then, you know, I got lucky 35 years ago when someone was in my store and put me on a local show,” he said.

Pete was known for signing off each segment with his trademark line, “If you eat right, you’re going to live right!”