‘Promising’ anti-ageing drug for large-breed dogs to gain FDA approval soon

If there's one thing that can make pet owners feel sorrowful, it's the thought of their beloved pet passing away. ILOY-001 is expected to be available by 2026, in case it receives FDA approval.

Well, there'll be no need to worry as a ‘promising’ anti-ageing drug that could potentially increase the life span of large-breed dogs is nearing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Loyal- The company behind LOY-001, the anti-ageing drug

Loyal, a San Francisco-based biotech company behind making the drug announced the development last week. The company shared that the drug had cleared early hurdles with the FDA, which was a symbol of its potential effectiveness.

“Today’s milestone is a crucial part of Loyal’s application for conditional approval,” the company said in the news release.

“It means the FDA agrees LOY-001 has a reasonable expectation of effectiveness,” the statement continued. “Once the FDA approves Loyal’s manufacturing and safety data packages, Loyal can market the drug for lifespan extension in the target canine population.”

“Conditional approval lasts for up to five years, during which time Loyal will collect the remaining effectiveness data and apply for full approval.”

Currently, there are no FDA-approved or conditionally approved drugs for this purpose in the markets.

“There are 25 million large-breed dogs in the U.S. alone — that’s 25 million dogs we can help live longer, and with better quality of life,” Celine Halioua, CEO and founder of Loyal in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Effectiveness of LOY-001

According to the company's claim, the drug-LOY-001 may help to slow down age-related processes for dogs that are 40. It works by interacting with a hormone called IGF-1 which is credited for accelerating the aging process.

According to a spokesperson for Loyal, the drug is designed to prevent age-related canine diseases.

“Loyal’s approach represents a different paradigm, using our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of ageing to reduce the risk of these diseases in the first place,” stated the company.

While the drug may have cleared the early stages, it still has to be fully approved to be able to hit the market. This approval has to be through the completion of a large clinical trial and a review of safety and manufacturing data.

It is expected to be available by 2026, in case it receives the FDA approval.

The doctor's opinion

According to veterinarians, the average dog's lifespan is about 10-13 years, with larger breeds ageing faster and having a shorter life expectancy. This is because the growth-promoting hormone IGF-1 is at much higher levels in large-breed dogs than the small ones.

LOY-001 targets at reducing IGF-1. According to Dr Ivana Crnec, a veterinarian for the Texas-based foundation Veterinarian.org, the drug is ‘groundbreaking.’

“We still need to wait and see its results and potential side effects, but so far, LOY-001 is definitely promising,” she continued. “The fact that the FDA described the drug as having ‘reasonable expectations of effectiveness’ says a lot about its potential.”