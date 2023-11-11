Pro-Palestine student interrupts math lecture at MIT, professor asks ‘can I just finish this line?’

A pro-Palestine student interrupted a mathematics lecture at MIT on Wednesday. The viral video of the incident shows the student standing up near the podium while a professor was giving a lecture. Upon noticing the student, the professor asked him, “Can I just finish this line? Then I will give you time.” The student then waited until he was finished before giving an anti-Israel speech while waving a Palestinian flag. Pro-Palestine student interrupts math lecture at MIT(X/@BillAckman)

The video, which has garnered 13.6 million views so far, was shared on X, formerly Twitter by Bill Ackman, an American billionaire hedge fund manager. The caption reads, “This is a math class this morning at @MIT. This is the state of learning and ‘free speech’ at our top universities. It would not be happening without a failure leadership at MIT. Imagine being a student who borrowed $250k to attend MIT or a professor who is trying to do research in this environment.”

After the professor finished the lecture and stepped away, the student began to say, “As you witness an ongoing genocide of Gaza in MIT silence - I'm joining hundreds of students city-wide walking out of class. We stand for the liberation of Palestine against active genocide that is perpetuated by MIT, Israel and the United States.” Towards the end of his speech, he proceeded to pick up a Palestinian flag and while waving it, shouted, “Free Palestine!”

Netizens took to social media to criticise the student's behaviour. One X user commented, “Things fell apart when kids starting filming themselves doing everything. And then that became the end goal. Of everything.” Another user said, “I feel bad for that professor. Has to act like nothing is going on.” One more user wrote, “A university classroom is supposed to be a safe space for all. There is no place for this nonsense inside a math class! Universities need to take a stand to protect ALL students.”

