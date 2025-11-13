Provo Canyon crash: Highway 189 closed at milepost 18, alternate route advised; first details out

An accident in Provo Canyon in Utah on Wednesday led to both lanes of Highway 189 being closed. The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office shared the news in an update, noting it would impact traffic heading towards Provo or Heber. Authorities informed that emergency crews were on the scene. Image for representational purposes.(Pixabay)

“Please be advised that Highway 189 (Provo Canyon) is CLOSED in both directions at milepost 18, (Provo side of the Deer Creek Dam) due to a traffic accident,” the alert shared on Facebook read.

Authorities informed that emergency crews were on the scene and people were asked to avoid the area and expect delays. “We will provide updates as soon as the roadway is safe to reopen. Thank you for your patience and stay safe,” the message further read.

Heidi Hatch of KUTV also shared the news saying “Highway 189 in Provo Canyon is closed in both directions at milepost 18, near the Provo side of Deer Creek Dam, following a traffic accident.” She also put out a picture appearing to show police presence.

First details of the crash

The KUTV reporter also shared an update from the authorities. As per the reporter, it is a single vehicle rollover crash.

A semi with a flat bed trailer was hauling large bales of hay. After the accident, all lanes Southbound on US189 at mile marker 18 are blocked. The official shared that there have been no injuries but the southbound will be blocked for several hours to carry out the cleanup. The official added that northbound is also closed for the moment as authorities try to clear the backed up traffic.

With 189 being closed, drivers should use I-80 or I-15 as alternate routes.

The accident on Wednesday comes days after a crash on Sunday that resulted in four people being hospitalized. The incident had taken place at mile marker 9, by Canyon Glen Park. Authorities reportedly shared that a car was headed northbound on the 189 when a SUV entered the travel lanes from the Kyhv Peak Rd, at which time it was hit by the passenger car.