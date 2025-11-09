Lehi fire today: What happened on Traverse Mountain in Utah County? Scary videos emerge

A massive fire was spotted on Traverse Mountain in Lehi, Utah County, on Sunday. Several structures that appeared to be residential were engulfed in flames. Videos from the scene showed chaos and an emergency personnel response. A massive fire was spotted in Utah County on Sunday(X/@bigunclepooh)

Locals posted videos on social media. While authorities are yet to issue a statement, giving details on the fire, witnesses said several fire engines were at the scene.

“Massive massive fire in Utah County going on right now. An entire apartment structure, new construction. Totally engulfed. Fire engines just starting to arrive,” one persn wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Quite the fire over on Traverse Mountain in Lehi,” another one tweeted.

Where is Traverse Mountain in Lehi, Utah County?

Traverse Mountain is situated in eastern Lehi, Utah County, approximately 25 miles south of Salt Lake City and 10 miles north of Provo. It straddles the border between Utah and Salt Lake Counties, along the eastern edge of Utah Valley, overlooking Utah Lake to the west.

The area, part of the Traverse Mountains (also known as Traverse Range), is accessible via I-15 Exit 284, near the Point of the Mountain, and includes communities like Suncrest and the Outlets at Traverse Mountain shopping center at 3940 Traverse Mountain Blvd.

Only days ago, a gas leak prompted a swift evacuation at Traverse Mountain Elementary School, forcing hundreds of students and staff to leave the building, along with nearby residents and businesses. The incident, which began around 9:00 AM local time, led to an all-clear signal roughly three hours later, allowing the school to resume operations by midday.

Eric Woodhouse with the Alpine School District detailed the initial response, stating, “We thought there might be a gas leak inside the school. The fire department came, took control of the situation, and told us to evacuate the school."

Once outside, the situation worsened, as he added, “Once we evicted, the smell was even about 3 hours after the first alert. Students and staff were quickly relocated to Eagle Summit Park, where parents were instructed to pick up their children. All students were accounted for, and approximately 30 remained with the staff, who walked them back to the school. Parents unable to retrieve their child could authorize release to emergency contacts with proper ID, or the school would provide supervision and meals until dismissal.

The leak originated from a 6-inch gas line struck by a boring machine, which was promptly shut off by responders. No injuries were reported, and the quick resolution avoided broader disruption in the Lehi community.