‘Punch’ moment? Baby monkey Yuji goes viral after clinging to plush toy at Mexico zoo

A baby monkey at a zoo in Mexico is winning hearts online, and drawing comparisons to viral monkey “Punch”. He was spotted clinging to a soft toy for comfort following maternal rejection. Following the rejection, Yuji has been placed under constant supervision at the zoo’s specialised animal care unit, (Screenshot from video posted on X by Reuters)

The six-week-old patas monkey, Yuji, was born on March 3 at the Guadalajara Zoo in Jalisco, Mexico, where he is now being hand-raised by staff. His first-time mother was unable to care for him, according to reports by Dexerto.

Zoo staff have provided Yuji with a stuffed toy to mimic the comfort typically provided by a mother. The young monkey has since been seen hugging the plushie closely, a behaviour experts say is entirely natural.

“[Baby monkeys] cling, and at that age, all the security they have comes from their mother,” veterinarian Ivan Reynoso said, as quoted via Reuters. “So in the absence of their mother, what we do is substitute her with a stuffed toy… This is completely natural behavior for him.”