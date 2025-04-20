‘He’s a pure evil'; Tesla whistleblower and cancer patient tears into Elon Musk after winning latest legal battle

Cristina Balan, a Tesla whistleblower and a cancer patient, blasted billionaire Elon Musk as “pure evil.” After voicing safety concerns about Tesla vehicles, the former engineer and Tesla employee was fired by the Tesla CEO. Cristina Balan claimed that she sent Musk a direct email identifying significant problems, such as “hundreds of defects per car”.(X@CristinaIBalan)

According to Mirror UK, Balan intends to sue Musk. According to her, she previously voiced worries related to a purported design issue that would impact the Tesla car's braking, but she was expelled for it.

She claimed to have been forced to leave her position in 2014 after warning Musk about a design problem involving curled floor mats beneath the pedals, which she believed could affect braking. She had previously worked on the Tesla Model S.

A California judge reopened her previously dismissed defamation complaint against Tesla on Thursday, April 17.

“He is pure evil,” Balan said on Times Radio. “I started this lawsuit to prove my innocence and to prove how vindictive this monster is.”

Musk's reaction to Balan's safety warnings

Balan claimed that she sent Musk a direct email identifying significant problems, such as “hundreds of defects per car”. But rather than taking any action, she said that Tesla's legal and HR departments forced her to leave.

“They forced me to resign. They told me that if I'm not resigning on the spot, they will deport my entire team, because the entire Tesla team, the entire interior team, was backing me up,” she stated.

“Tesla's plan and the legal department's plan was to convince the entire team and myself to close the investigation, the internal investigation that we opened in the company to fix a serious safety issue,” Balan added.

According to the x-Tesla engineer, “90 per cent” of workers who expressed concerns to Musk were “fired” shortly after.

What to know about Balan's legal battle

Balan has already prevailed in a dispute against Tesla for wrongful termination. The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has now granted her another attempt at her defamation lawsuit, which was first filed in 2019.

Tesla has alleged that Balan used company funds for a “secret project,” which, if confirmed, would be considered embezzlement. However, Balan refutes the accusation.

Despite the recent court decision, a contract Balan signed while working at Tesla might still cause the case to be postponed through arbitration.

Balan, who has stage-3B breast cancer in remission, stated that her greatest fear is that she won't have her day in court.