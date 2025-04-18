PM Narendra Modi speaks to Tesla boss Elon Musk, discusses tech and innovation collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he spoke to Tesla CEO Elon Musk about various issues, including the topics the two had covered during the PM's visit to the United States earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington DC.(X/@narendramodi)

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year,” Modi wrote on X.

“We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

Modi had met with Elon Musk, whose business empire includes Tesla and SpaceX, in February during his two-day visit to the United States.

The Spacex CEO was accompanied by his three children when he arrived at the Blair House, the US President's guest house, where the prime minister stayed.

After the meeting, Modi wrote on X that he discussed various issues such as space, mobility, technology and innovation in his meeting with Elon Musk.

The MEA, in a statement, had said that Modi and Musk discussed about strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

"Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance,” the statement added.

Prior to the meeting in Washington, PM Modi met Musk twice, in California in 2015 and New York in 2023.

Musk is considered one of the most influential persons in the Donald Trump administration and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at cutting government expenditure and reducing federal workforce.