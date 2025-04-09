Volkswagen capitalizes on Tesla's slump with EV sales jump as Elon Musk criticism continues

Volkswagen AG’s global deliveries rose in the first quarter as Europe’s biggest automaker benefited from surging demand for its electric vehicles. New vehicles displayed for sale at a Volkswagen AG (VW) dealership in Miami, Florida, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Car buyers have been rushing to US showrooms to lock in deals.(Bloomberg)

Global deliveries climbed 1.4% to 2.13 million units, bolstered by growth in Europe and the Americas. Volkswagen continues to fall behind in China, where its deliveries declined 7.1%.

Cars with a battery represented a bright spot, with group EV sales soaring 59% to 216,800 units. Volkswagen is among manufacturers benefiting from consumer aversion to Tesla Inc. as Elon Musk’s political meddling in Europe and ties to the administration of US President Donald Trump nudge drivers toward alternatives.

Volkswagen’s EV sales more than doubled in Europe and jumped 51% in the US, two of Tesla’s key sales regions. They slumped 37% in China, where local brands led by BYD Co. are dominating.

The outlook for Volkswagen and its export-oriented German peers is challenging. Brands including Audi, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz are poised to be hit hard by the fallout from Trump’s tariffs, which took effect on Wednesday.