Qatar signs $200 billion deal to buy 160 Boeing jets during Donald Trump’s Gulf visit

Qatar has signed a deal to purchase jets from US plane maker Boeing during President Donald Trump's visit to the Arab country. The US President, who is on a tour of the Gulf states, announced that the $200 billion deal included 160 jets. President Donald Trump holds up a pen given by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar.(AP)

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was present along with Trump and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg at the signing ceremony in Doha. Trump said Ortberg told him that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good," news agency Reuters reported.

Drone deals signed

"It's over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the jets, that's fantastic. So that's a record, Kelly, and congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there, get them out there," he added.

Trump also signed defence agreements including Qatar's purchase of MQ-9B drones from US, after two hours of talks with Qatar's Emir. Trump's first stop in the Gulf tour was Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, where he made a surprise announcement lifting sanctions on Syria.

Interestingly, Trump's presidential motorcade from the airport in Doha was led by two customised cybertruck cars from Tesla, the EV company owned by Elon Musk, a close confidant of the US President.

'Flying palace' plane for Trump

Qatar’s recent offer of a $400 million luxury jet to serve first as a new Air Force One for Donald Trump has brought Washington-Doha relations under renewed scrutiny.

The converted Boeing 748 used by Qatar Airways is called a “flying palace” for the royalty because of its luxurious interiors. The plane consists of a bedroom suite, boardrooms, lounges, marble-clad bathrooms and a grand staircase. It will be fitted with secure communication setups and classified elements once Trump acquires it, reports have said.

The 13-year-old aircraft would serve as the new Air Force One throughout most of Trump’s second term, before being transferred to his presidential library foundation by 2029.