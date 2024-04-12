Rapper Polo G arrested on weapons charges following police raid at Manhattan hotel

Rapper Polo G was taken into custody on gun-related charges after a maid at a Manhattan hotel discovered a loaded Glock in his room on Wednesday, according to the NYPD. Rapper Polo G was accused of owning a loaded gun and criminally possessing a weapon.(Rapper Polo G /Instagram)

The police carried out a search warrant at The Dominick Hotel on Spring Street in SoHo. The 25-year-old California-based rapper, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was accused of owning a loaded gun and criminally possessing a weapon, NY POST reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The rapper is well-known for his debut album "Die a Legend," which debuted at number one on the Billboard charts.

A criminal complaint states that when police were called to the hotel, they discovered a black Glock on a couch inside Polo G's room. According to the lawsuit, the gun had nine bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Also Read: Meek Mill says ‘sick’ rumours with Diddy are confusing his son, ‘people saying his dad gay’

Polo G’s attorney seeks bail

In a bail request, Polo G's lawyer, Stacey Richman, contended, he is 100% serious about his work and about his professionalism. “He has absolutely no incentive to flee because he has a career he’s built.”

However, the prosecution cited Polo G's past run-ins with the law, including a misdemeanor conviction, and claimed that Polo G posed a flight risk.

Also Read: Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley announce divorce; what is the reason of their separation?

A look at Polo G’s controversial past

Polo G, who is known for his troublesome past, has more than 10 million Instagram followers. Despite this large fan base, he appears to not be concerned much about setting a positive example for his followers.

In 2019, he overdosed on drugs at a party and ended up in the hospital in critical condition. Fortunately, Polo survived, but his friend and fellow rapper Juice Wrld lost his life.

Last year in August, he was detained twice in a 24-hour period in Los Angeles on allegations of kidnapping, robbery, and assault.

Judge Kevin McGrath slammed the rapper with $25,000 cash bail.

Polo G, a Chicago native, propelled to fame on the rap charts with hits like "Pop Out," which featured rapper Lil Tjay, and "Finer Things."

"Die A Legend," his debut album from 2019, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It peaked at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200.

His fourth album, "Hood Poet," which was postponed due to his arrest in August 2023, is anticipated to be released later this year.

His next court hearing is set to take place on June 4. He is allowed to appear virtually.