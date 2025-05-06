Menu Explore
Rapper Wifiskeleton no more? Friend shares bad news on Discord, but questions remain

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 06, 2025 04:43 PM IST

Witchbox claimed Wifiskeleton passed away Monday. While no official cause of death has been confirmed, a fandom Wiki page claims he died from an overdose.

Reports of Atlanta underground rapper Wifiskeleton's death have surfaced online, causing confusion and concern among fans. The news stems from a Discord post by fellow artist and friend Witchbox, who claimed the 21-year-old passed away early Monday morning.

Reports of Atlanta underground rapper Wifiskeleton's death have surfaced.(Instagram/ Wifiskeleton and Discord)
Reports of Atlanta underground rapper Wifiskeleton's death have surfaced.(Instagram/ Wifiskeleton and Discord)

“This is serious, pls don’t be disrespectful. @everyone me and a few others were informed this morning skel died, he was found already cold when the cops and medics arrived. This is not a joke, I’m so sorry everyone,” Witchbox wrote.

Wifiskeleton was signed to gothangelz, a label known for its underground and experimental artists.

While no official cause of death has been confirmed, a fandom Wiki page dedicated to the rapper claims he died of an alleged overdose.

"At 6:35 PM on May 5th 2025 in the gothangelz discord server, it was announced that Wifiskeleton had passed away in the early morning hours because of an alleged overdose. His overdose may have been planned as he said on a Instagram live the night before his body was found ‘I’m going to overdose tonight and kill my self,'” the fandom page states.

As of now, there has been no public confirmation from Wifiskeleton’s family or representatives.

Also Read: Diddy's new look, grey hair revealed in court; ‘nervous’ rapper makes unusual request at trial

Tributes -

Despite the lack of official word, tributes quickly began pouring in across platforms like Reddit.

One fan wrote, "Wow I literally discovered his music last night. That Peter Griffin/Homer Simpson parody has been stuck in my head all day too. Rest in peace tho dude was super talented. Song was literally called "Nope your too late, I'm already dead" man..."

Another expressed, “Dude I recently started listening to him and even made some edits on his music. Damn man. rough out here.”

A third person wrote, “R.I.P WifiSkeleton, you may be gone but your not forgotten. Hope you still making music from up in heaven gng.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Rapper Wifiskeleton no more? Friend shares bad news on Discord, but questions remain
