RCB vs SRH: When and where to watch today's IPL match live in US

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League. The match is set to take place in Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on May 23. Virat Kohli of (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mohammed Shami of (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad during the training session a day before their IPL match between RCB vs SRH at Atal Bihari Bajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Thursday, May 22, 2025,(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Despite the SRH’s elimination from proceeding to the finals, the match promises to be an interesting one given their incredible run-chase recently in a match against the Lucknow Super Giants; proving that the team won’t go off easily. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar’s RCB is also eyeing a second shot at a position in the final by finishing off among the top two. Currently, the team sits in the second place among the ranks with 17 points.

Here's where and when to stream the match in the US.

Where to stream?

Fans of fellow teams in the US can stream the clash online on Willow TV which is available on several cable providers such as Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

OTT platforms like Sling TV and Fubo also provide the option of streaming for those without cable. Willow TV can either be accessed as a standalone service which costs $10 per month or can be purchased in tandem with a Sling plan. Fubo offers viewers the choice to stream Willow TV via its Zee Family Add-on plan which costs $11.99 per month. The platform’s base plans start at $84.99 on a monthly basis.

In addition, Fubo also offers new subscribers the option to try out the service before purchasing a plan.

What time?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30PM IST on Friday (May 23) which translates to local time in the following manner:

Eastern Time- 10:00AM

Central Time- 09:00AM

Mountain Time- 08:00AM

Pacific Time- 07:00AM

By Stuti Gupta