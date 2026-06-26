Redwood Valley fire: Evacuation order lifted after brush fire near Vineyard Oaks Drive; progress stopped
Evacuation orders for the Thursday brush fire near Vineyard Oaks Drive were lifted after firefighters stopped the blaze's forward progress.
Evacuations order placed for the brush fire near Vineyard Oaks Drive in Redwood Valley, California on Thursday afternoon were lifted after the forward progress of the incident was stopped.
According to WatchDuty, the fire started at the intersection of Forsythe Drive and Vineyard Oaks Drive, which sparked an evacuation order.
The areas of Forsyth Drive, Vineyard Oaks Drive, Oaks Ponds Court were placed under a brief evacuation warning as the fire threatened structures. The fire was officially dubbed the ‘Coyote Fire.’
Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty:
Around 1:10pm, the incident command of Cal Fire responding to the incident reported that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped.
It was unclear how many acres the fire burned or if there has been any damage to structure.
Redwood Valley is an unincorporated community in southern Mendocino County, about 8 miles north of Ukiah along Route 101. It is known for its vineyards.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More