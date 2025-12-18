Reston shooting update: Who is Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortiz, Fairfax suspect identified?

Reston shooting update: Hours after officials confirmed that a shooting on Wednesday at a residence in the 12300 block of Fan Shell Court had killed one person, the first info on the suspect was released. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, is believed to have lived at the home, according to Fairfax County authorities. A suspect in the Reston shooting was identified(Unsplash)

Reston suspect update

Police in Fairfax County have taken a 23-year-old suspect into custody. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified.

After the shooting, officers launched an extensive search for Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortiz, focusing heavily on the 12200 block of Laurel Glade Court, roughly a quarter-mile from the scene.

As a precaution, schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown while police combed the neighborhood.

Videos from the scene showed officers in tactical gear working alongside a K9 unit near an apartment complex, where the dog repeatedly examined a bicycle found lying in the roadway.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis later confirmed the suspect had fled the area on a bicycle, which officers recovered during the search.

Shortly after Davis addressed reporters, police announced that Morales-Ortiz had been located and arrested.

Where is Reston?

Reston is located in northern Fairfax County, Virginia, in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. It sits about 20 miles (32 km) west of downtown Washington, DC, just east of Dulles International Airport, and is bordered by Herndon to the west, Great Falls to the north, Vienna to the east, and Chantilly to the south.

Reston is also situated along the Dulles Toll Road (VA Route 267) and is served by multiple Silver Line Metro stations, making it a key suburban and transit-connected community within Fairfax County.