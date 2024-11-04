Robert F Kennedy Jr said Saturday that Donald Trump would jump at the opportunity to remove fluoride from public water resources as one of his first strategic actions if he wins the 2024 election. Without much evidence, Kennedy jumped on the no-fluoride water train, suggesting the compound is dangerous for health. Former Republican presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shake hands during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (AFP)

However, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention adding it to the US public drinking water is seen as one of the top 10 public health achievements of the 20th century, as per USA Today's reporting.

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all US water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” RFK Jr said in an X/Twitter post.

The health disinformation was presumably linked to a US Department of Health and Human Services report that found earlier this year that excessive levels of the compound could be the cause of lower IQ levels in children. However, these risks are likely when higher amounts than recommended are added to public water systems. The US Public Health Service recommends they contain a fluoride level of 0.7 milligrams, double that amount could be cause for trouble.

Trump won't mind RKF Jr's call to remove fluoride

Regardless of what the truth is, former President Donald Trump seemingly gave Kennedy the green light and even told NBC News that RFK Jr would “have a big role in healthcare if the Republican candidate claims his reelection.

As for his plans related to the fluoride issue, he said, ‘Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me.”

“Well, I’m going to talk to (Kennedy) and talk to other people, and I’ll make a decision, but he’s a very talented guy and has strong views,” he added on the matter of them possibly banning certain vaccines.

What's the significance of fluoride in water?

The official US government website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “Community water fluoridation benefits all members of a community by preventing cavities, reducing oral health disparities, and saving money for everyone.” As long as the fluoride concentration in drinking water matches the recommended scale of 0.7 milligrams of fluoride per litre of water, research shows that fluoridated water “keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults.” In turn, this brings about reduced mouth pain, and fewer fillings or teeth pulled.

According to Harvard Public Health, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was the first community in the world to add fluoride to tap water in 1945. Subsequent results showed a decline in cavities in schoolchildren.

What are the side effects of fluoride in water?

It should also be noted that during those initial days of fluoridation of water resources, studies didn’t take other factors like the widespread use of fluoride into account. Nowadays, dental equipment, including toothpaste and supplements preventing cavities is already brimming with fluoride concentration. Therefore, it makes sense to question how much fluoride is good fluoride especially since reports firmly established that it only results in positive outcomes when consumed in recommended amounts.

While contained amounts of the compound are good for the teeth, excessive concentration could lead to dental fluorosis (prevents tooth enamel from forming normally), skeletal fluorosis (fluoride builds up in bones, leading to stiffness and weather bones), arthritis, bone damage, osteoporosis, muscular damage, fatigue, joint-related problems, and chronicle issues,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Other extreme conditions could even negatively affect the heart, arteries, kidney, liver, endocrine glands, neuron system and other delicate parts of the body. In some cases, unmonitored consumption of the compound could lead to yellowed or browned teeth. Those with skeletal weakness are exposed to an increased risk of a fracture due to weakened joints.

As the aforementioned report points out, the wrong amounts of fluoride in water could impact children’s brain development. Harmony Dental also lists high blood pressure, acne and painful sores and putting those prone to seizures at an increased risk.

What states have banned fluoride in water?

Stateline states Hawaii is the only US state that bans fluoridation. In February 2024, North Carolina’s Union County voted 3-2 to stop adding the decay-fighting mineral to its water supply. The bans aren’t necessarily in place throughout certain states as they leave it up to individual water systems or localities. With the aggressive debate going around, US states don’t agree on the issue unanimously.

According to the anti-fluoride group, the Fluoride Action Network, more than 240 communities in the world have renounced the use of fluoridated water since 2010. More than 170 of these are in the US.