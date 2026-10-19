Richard Grenell probe: Alleged text with 'pay-for-access' offer investigated amid row with Alina Habba's husband, report claims
Richard “Ric” Grenell's alleged texts investigated over offering “cash-for-access” to Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon. Mildon is Alina Habba's husband.
US special missions envoy and White House advisor Richard Grenell is at the center of a controversy around misappropriating funds worth $5.6 million during his tenure as the interim president of the Kennedy Center.
The allegations reportedly came from none other than Trump's former lawyer and close aide, Alina Habba. Habba alleged on October 15 that Richard Grenell failed to deposit $5.6 million donated to the Kennedy Center by her billionaire husband, Turhan Mildon.
Then, on Monday, October 19, Axios made an explosive revelation that a text between Richard Grennel and the Turkish billionaire is being investigated by the White House. In the text, Grennell allegedly offered the billionaire access to the POTUS in exchange for money.
According to a previous Axios report from October 15, Richard Grenell allegedly took a multi-million-dollar donation from Mildon via a US company as part of a business transaction. A part of the fund was supposed to go to the Kennedy Center, the rest was for a business transaction. However, Habba and her husband reportedly alleges that $5.6 million of the reported $17.6 million was not transferred to the Kennedy Center.
Also read: Sahara Ray, Justin Bieber's ex, was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome; cause of death not known
Trump reportedly launched a probe into the allegations shortly after the allegations emerged. Grenell, meanwhile, has called the allegations "absurd" and "lies."
Grennell's Text Investigated, Report Claims
Monday's report claims that Grennell allegedly sought money in a text sent to the Turkish billionaire on May 3, 2025. In exchange, he offered access to "POTUS," "VIP events" and other officials of the Trump administration, the report claims.
"Once the money comes to the company here, I will arrange the donation to Kennedy Centre [sic], and you'll be joining the VIP events and get close with the administration, even with POTUS," Grennell reportedly texted Mildon, per Axios. The report adds that the text is a key part of the White House probe into the diplomat.
The report on Monday revealed that the money was allegedly transferred to a company called Texas Armament & Technology. $6 million was meant for the Kennedy Center and the rest reportedly for a deal in the Republic of Congo.
What To Know About The White House Investigation
The Axios report revealed that the White House counsel has ordered an investigation into whether Richard Grenell misused the President's trust. The October 15 report had noted that evidence was sought accordingly, but “none has come so far.” Mildon has now provided the message, at least one financial document and other correspondence, Monday's Axios report added.
The previous report had noted that the Kennedy Center dossiers do not record a donation by Mildon anywhere close to $5.6 million. According to the official figures provided by Kennedy Center, Mildon recorded donation amounts of just $270,000.
It cited an unidentified staff member to report that the center's administration had searched for a contribution of around $6 million late last year but was unable to locate it. What prompted them to look was not revealed.
Also read: Xbox exec Brandon Stirrup admits widespread AI use in gaming industry despite negative sentiment: ‘I could be fired’
Venezuela Connection Under Scanner
Richard Grenell, alongside his Kennedy Center role at the time, was serving as a Special Missions envoy to Venezuela. The time overlapped with the US capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the US extending control in the country.
According to the October 15 Axios report, Turhan Mildon was interested in extending business interests in Venezuela but found it hard due to the US State Department's approach towards his country, Türkiye. The Axios report alleged that Grenell sought money to thaw Mildon's relations with US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More