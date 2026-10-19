Sahara Ray, Justin Bieber's ex, was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome; cause of death not known
Model Sahara Ray, Justin Bieber’s ex, died at 34; her cause of death has not been disclosed.
Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray made her last known public appearance in November 2023, nearly three years before her death at 34. Ray, who previously dated singer Justin Bieber, attended a fashion show in Los Angeles with her then-boyfriend, musician Mod Sun.
Ray was seen at the Ashton Michael RTW 10-Year Anniversary Show, titled “Punk Tsugi.” Photos from the event showed her sitting alongside Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, and musician SIIICKBRAIN. She wore a sheer baby pink dress and had her hair tied in a high ponytail.
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Sahara Ray’s last public appearance and relationship with Mod Sun
Ray was also spotted with Mod Sun in June 2024, when he performed by the roadside in Malibu, California, for her. The two had been romantically linked, although details about their relationship were not widely shared.
Ray died on Sunday, October 18, 2026, according to a report by TMZ. Her family told the outlet, “She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved.” Her cause of death has not been confirmed.
Her death came months after she welcomed a baby girl. In her last Instagram post, Ray had shared a message about her daughter, describing her as “My whole heart.”
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Sahara Ray’s battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome
In 2024, Ray spoke about her experience with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves. The condition left her partially paralysed after a serious car accident.
Ray built a career as a model and social media personality and launched her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim. She came into wider public attention in 2016 after being photographed with Justin Bieber during a trip to Hawaii. She had also been linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson.
Ray was the daughter of Australian surfing legend Tony Ray. She spent much of her childhood travelling between Australia, California and Hawaii.
Her death at 34 has drawn attention to her life as a model, designer and mother, as well as her previously reported health struggles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More