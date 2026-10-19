Sahara Ray, Justin Bieber's ex, was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome; cause of death not known

Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray made her last known public appearance in November 2023, nearly three years before her death at 34. Ray, who previously dated singer Justin Bieber, attended a fashion show in Los Angeles with her then-boyfriend, musician Mod Sun. Model Sahara Ray, Justin Bieber’s ex, died at 34; her cause of death has not been disclosed. (Sahara Ray/Instagram)

Ray was seen at the Ashton Michael RTW 10-Year Anniversary Show, titled “Punk Tsugi.” Photos from the event showed her sitting alongside Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, and musician SIIICKBRAIN. She wore a sheer baby pink dress and had her hair tied in a high ponytail.

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Sahara Ray’s last public appearance and relationship with Mod Sun Ray was also spotted with Mod Sun in June 2024, when he performed by the roadside in Malibu, California, for her. The two had been romantically linked, although details about their relationship were not widely shared.

Ray died on Sunday, October 18, 2026, according to a report by TMZ. Her family told the outlet, “She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved.” Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

Her death came months after she welcomed a baby girl. In her last Instagram post, Ray had shared a message about her daughter, describing her as “My whole heart.”

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Sahara Ray’s battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome In 2024, Ray spoke about her experience with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves. The condition left her partially paralysed after a serious car accident.

Ray built a career as a model and social media personality and launched her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim. She came into wider public attention in 2016 after being photographed with Justin Bieber during a trip to Hawaii. She had also been linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Ray was the daughter of Australian surfing legend Tony Ray. She spent much of her childhood travelling between Australia, California and Hawaii.

Her death at 34 has drawn attention to her life as a model, designer and mother, as well as her previously reported health struggles.