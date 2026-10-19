Xbox exec Brandon Stirrup admits widespread AI use in gaming industry despite negative sentiment: ‘I could be fired’

A top executive from Microsoft's gaming franchise Xbox has flagged several concerns about the use of Artificial Intelligence in the development of games. The account has now been made inactive as the posts went viral. The Xbox logo at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 26. (Bloomberg)

Brandon Stirrup, Senior Business Strategy Manager at Microsoft's Xbox division, claimed in a series of posts on X Monday that gaming studios are using AI extensively despite a "negative sentiment" about it among gamers. He claimed his revelations, against the backdrop of an industry-wide split around the need for a slowdown in AI, could potentially have him fired from Microsoft.

As of this writing, Stirrup has made his X account inactive.

What Brandon Stirrup Claimed Stirrup revealed in his X posts that he spent the weekend developing a miniature game using AI. Despite having no experience in game development, it took him just three hours to get it done with an AI prompt.

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"Look if I’m fired tomorrow it will be because I told you the truth that nobody wants you to know," Stirrup wrote. "You can make a game with a simple prompt, and, yes you can make custom, tailored games. Everything you want in a game is right there for the taking, for better or worse."

"Gaming is the only industry slow-walking the transition because users have negative sentiment," he wrote. “Everyone else accepts reality.”