Donnie Wahlberg's private jet skids off Las Vegas runway, crashes into fence: ‘God covered us’

Donnie Wahlberg has spoken out following a harrowing incident aboard his private aircraft. The actor, accompanied by his professional staff and several associates, was traveling on a flight departing from Las Vegas's Harry Reid International Airport when the aircraft reportedly exceeded the available runway length during takeoff at approximately 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, October 18. Donnie Wahlberg said he and his fellow passengers were unharmed after their aircraft ran out of runway during an attempted takeoff from Las Vegas (Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram)

PEOPLE verified the incident with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which confirmed the aircraft was a Dassault Falcon 50 en route to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada. With eight people aboard, the pilot initiated an emergency abort of the takeoff procedure and directed the aircraft off the runway, resulting in the plane sliding into a perimeter fence.

Donnie Wahlberg shares video of the incident: 'We're safe' While remaining on the runway subsequent to the aircraft incident, Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a video documenting his personal account, affirming that he is "okay.”

"We were taking off and didn't get up in the air, and ran out of runway," he shared.

“I'm just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives. And God covered us. I'm not sure how many fences we avoided but we didn't avoid the last one,” he said, gesturing toward the fence and the several equipment vehicles positioned behind it.

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Fortunately, as he explained, the aircraft did not collide with the trucks, heavy machinery, and waste containers in the vicinity.

Wahlberg stated that he and his fellow passengers were all engaged in prayer aboard the aircraft when they became aware that they were "not getting up in the air today," adding, "But we're safe, and thankful. All is well, okay? Don't worry. Praise God. Thank you Jesus."

Donnie Wahlberg thanks emergency personnel In his social media post caption, the Boston Blue actor provided additional details about the tragic plane accident.

"Getting a lot of concerned messages and texts about my flight's failed attempt at leaving Las Vegas this morning. Thank you to all! I appreciate your concern and well wishes," he said. "I made this video for my friends and family, after the incident, but so many of you all are my family too so I figured I'd share with you. Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes)."

"Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster. The airplane did take some lumps — but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful. All glory to God! By His grace, we are all ok. 🙏🏼❤️🥹🙌🏼 His #love truly is eternal."

Harry Reid International Airport issues statement A purported air traffic control recording and video simulation of the event, which surfaced on TikTok on Sunday, documented the moment when the aircraft's departure was aborted. The recording captures an unidentified voice stating, "Aborting, aborting," followed by the controller's acknowledgment that emergency response units were being dispatched. The controller subsequently inquired about potential casualties.

Harry Reid International Airport issued a statement via social media platforms acknowledging the occurrence and stating that there were no reported injuries at the present time.