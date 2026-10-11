Las Vegas flooding update: NWS issues flood watch as Tropical Storm Rachel brings record rainfall
Las Vegas broke its daily rainfall record as Tropical Storm Rachel brought heavy downpours and flash flood warning.
Las Vegas broke its daily rainfall record on Sunday, October 11, after receiving more than an inch of rain as Tropical Storm Rachel brought heavy showers and thunderstorms to the area. The downpour also led to a flash flood warning.
Las Vegas sees record rain
Las Vegas broke its daily rain record on Sunday as Tropical Storm Rachel brought storms to the valley. The city got 1.08" of rain by 7am The old daily record was .78".
This is more rain than Las Vegas got in its whole monsoon season, which was .50". It is also the most rain the city has seen in one day in 2026 so far.
Deep Dive
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Flood watch and wind alerts
As per KLAS, the Las Vegas area and parts of Clark County are under a wind advisory until 5am Monday and a high wind warning until 8pm Sunday. A flood watch is in effect through 5am Monday.
The NWS said the flood watch covers parts of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada.
In Nevada, this includes the Las Vegas Valley, Lake Mead (NV side), Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County.
As per the NWS, excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas. Flooding may also happen in poor drainage and urban areas, and low-water crossings may be flooded. The NWS said incoming tropical moisture will lead to widespread shower and thunderstorm activity, and some of it may cause flash flooding.
Also read: Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for October 11-20: What weather will the US see?
What the weather will be like next
According to KTNV, there will be breaks in the rain on Sunday morning, but more showers and thundershowers are still possible. Temperatures are in the 60s and southeast gusts are hitting 40 mph.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy with a chance of more showers and thundershowers, but with lots of breaks. Southeast winds at 25-40 mph, and temperatures in the low 70s.
Evening: Partly cloudy with only an outside chance of showers or thundershowers. Temperatures in the upper 60s, with south winds at 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Lows near 60 degrees, with dry conditions much of the time.
It gets cooler as the work week begins. Monday will see highs in the upper 60s and south winds at 15-25 mph, as more showers and thundershowers develop. The chance in any one spot is only 40%.
Tuesday will be even cooler.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More