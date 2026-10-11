Las Vegas flooding update: NWS issues flood watch as Tropical Storm Rachel brings record rainfall

This is more rain than Las Vegas got in its whole monsoon season, which was .50". It is also the most rain the city has seen in one day in 2026 so far.

Las Vegas broke its daily rain record on Sunday as Tropical Storm Rachel brought storms to the valley. The city got 1.08" of rain by 7am The old daily record was .78".

Las Vegas broke its daily rainfall record on Sunday, October 11, after receiving more than an inch of rain as Tropical Storm Rachel brought heavy showers and thunderstorms to the area. The downpour also led to a flash flood warning.

Which areas in Nevada were included in the Las Vegas flood watch?

Which areas in Nevada were included in the Las Vegas flood watch?

Also read: California El Nino latest forecast: When will it hit and how to prepare

Flood watch and wind alerts As per KLAS, the Las Vegas area and parts of Clark County are under a wind advisory until 5am Monday and a high wind warning until 8pm Sunday. A flood watch is in effect through 5am Monday.

The NWS said the flood watch covers parts of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada.

In Nevada, this includes the Las Vegas Valley, Lake Mead (NV side), Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County.

As per the NWS, excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas. Flooding may also happen in poor drainage and urban areas, and low-water crossings may be flooded. The NWS said incoming tropical moisture will lead to widespread shower and thunderstorm activity, and some of it may cause flash flooding.