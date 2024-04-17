Riley Strain death: Mom says he texted her about his drink tasting odd, ‘Maybe there was something in it’

University of Missouri senior Riley Strain’s mother has revealed that her son texted her that his drink tasted odd the night he went missing. The 22-year-old was reported missing in Nashville on March 8 after he was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge. His body was later found by a man in the Cumberland River. Riley Strain death: Mom says he texted her about his drink tasting odd (Chris Whiteid via AP)

Strain’s mom, Michelle Whiteid, said in a conversation with NewsNation that he ordered a rum and coke but it “didn’t taste good.” This happened during a night out in the Music City, where he was accompanied by his fraternity brothers.

‘Maybe there was something in it that shouldn’t have been’

Whiteid said she asked Strain not to drink it, following which he said it tasted “like barbecue.” “I go, ‘Well that sounds awful,'” Whiteid said. “He said, ‘Well, it sounds good, but it’s not.”

“Maybe there was something in it that shouldn’t have been,” she added.

Witnesses and surveillance footage revealed that Strain was “very, very intoxicated” after being thrown out of the bar. Strain’s stepdad, Chris Whiteid, previously alleged that the bartender cut off the student after he was overserved, but the var disagreed. It claimed Strain was served just one alcoholic drink. He vanished shortly after being removed by the security team.

Foul play has been ruled out and as per a preliminary autopsy, Strain’s death has been listed as accidental. However, his family has doubts. They have ordered a second autopsy.

“If he fell and truly fell in the water, and you can prove that to me, show me. I’ll accept it,” his stepfather Chris Whiteid told NewsNation.

“But I can tell you from all the stuff that we’ve done as far as search and looking, taking pictures — I don’t feel like it’s really possible that happened. He may have fallen, but someone helped him in the water,” he added.