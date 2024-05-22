RNC headquarters in Washington DC under lockdown after 'vials of blood' sent to building, Hazmat teams at spot
The Republican headquarters in Washington, DC, has been placed under lockdown "until further notice", with a Hazmat team and police personnel present on the scene after several vials of blood were sent there.
NBC correspondent Dasha Burns reported 'vials of blood' were supplied to the RNC headquarters.
According to Axios, US Capitol Police have informed legislators' offices in Congress that they are examining a "suspicious substance" at the Republican National Committee address.
In a notice, police advised staff and other personnel to avoid the area until further notice.
The bomb squad team also reportedly rushed to the scene.
Taking to X, ABC reporter John R Parkinson wrote: “USCP tells me the RNC is “all clear” after investigating a suspicious substance there.”