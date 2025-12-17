Rob Reiner death: What late filmmaker said on Rush Limbaugh and why has it resurfaced

Legendary Hollywood director, actor, and political activist Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14 in a suspected double homicide. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested by Los Angeles police on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail. Rob Reiner comments on Rush Limbaugh after his death resurface amid political agitation (Chris Hardy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)(AP)

The incident ignited political reactions, and President Donald Trump made a controversial Truth Social post after his death was reported, saying that Reiner had “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Reiner’s past public comments about conservative figures such as the late radio host Rush Limbaugh have resurfaced, adding a layer of political controversy to an already tragic event.

Reiner's remarks on Rush Limbaugh

Rob Reiner’s outspoken political views were well known. His remarks on the late conservative radio presenter Rush Limbaugh, especially following Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis and death, were among his most contentious ones.

Conservative social media and outlets like Western Journal have highlighted old posts and statements from Reiner in which he bluntly criticized Limbaugh’s politics and influence on American society.

According to The Federalist, Reiner wrote on social media in 2020 after Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis, “Only one thing to say about Rush Limbaugh getting a Presidential Medal if Freedom at The State of the Union: I loathe this f***ing man.”

Reiner then showed little compassion when Limbaugh passed away in February 2021. According to Breitbart, the veteran actor and director called Limbaugh a liar. The attacks on the conservative radio icon were joined by several well-known leftists.

The West Journal writes, “Nearly five years later, those same liberals apparently have short memories.”

Some critics also accused Reiner of “celebrating” Limbaugh's passing. Reiner wrote, “To protect our Democracy, we must remain vigilant in calling out their big lies. Starting with climate change.”

Following the reportage of Reiner's own death in late 2025, these remarks from 2021 have resurfaced, with critics drawing comparisons between his previous language and the current reaction of prominent figures such as Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's comment

Trump drew bipartisan condemnation after mocking Reiner’s death on social media, suggesting that his liberal politics contributed to his demise. The remarks were denounced by lawmakers from both parties as inappropriate and disrespectful to the grieving family.

Republican U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

Trump described Rob Reiner as "tortured and struggling" in a post on Truth Social. He further claimed that Reiner and his wife had died "reportedly due to the anger he caused" by defying Trump.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump," the president wrote.