A Few Good Men star Kevin Bacon pays emotional tribute to director Rob Reiner: ‘When he called me…’

Kevin Bacon, who starred in Rob Reiner's 1992 film, A Few Good Men, paid an emotional tribute to the filmmaker, who was brutally murdered along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in an Instagram post on Monday. The slain director, 78, and the renowned photographer, 68, were discovered dead with their throats slit at their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon, TMZ reported. Flowers are left at US actor and director Rob Reiner's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on December 15, 2025.(AFP)

“I’m not sure how to do this, but Rob Reiner gave me a job in ‘A Few Good Men,'” Bacon said in his post, adding, “Sometime in the ’90s, I guess it was, and I was over the moon to get that job, because people may or may not know, but This Is Spinal Tap is my all-time favorite movie.”

Bacon went on to say that he was “so thrilled” when Reiner called him to offer him a role in the legal drama. “The making of that movie was one of the best experiences that I’ve ever had. On the set, he was so fun. And it really comes down from the top. You can set a tone where people feel like we are working hard, but also we are working hard in a safe and pleasant and fun situation,” he added.

The 67-year-old further shared that he and Reiner “had lunch together everyday” on set, which was something he had “never done” with another director. “He and Michele would be there, and the two of them were so great together,” Bacon continued, explaining that his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, who was pregnant with their son Travis at the time, would also “come by.”

“It was a magical time,” the Footloose star recalled. “So I’m just sending love to everyone who knew him today, because I know that everyone’s hurting today.” He captioned the post, “Today is a sad one. Thank you for everything, Rob. May you and Michele rest in peace.” Bacon's wife shared support for her husband in the comments, writing, “Well said, my love.”