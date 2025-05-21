Rod Wave’s legal team responds to gunfire arrest, claim rapper's ‘a victim of…’

Rapper Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, has denied any wrongdoing after being arrested on assault and gun charges. The 25-year-old rapper was taken into custody on Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia, following the discovery of two bullet-riddled cars in the driveway of his home. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred last month, according to jail records obtained by The U.S. Sun. Rod Wave, real name Rodarius Green, was arrested for assault and gun charges after a burglary at his home.

Also Read: What is Rod Waves net worth? Rapper who matched records set by Taylor Swift released on bond after Georgia arrest

Rod Wave’s lawyers insist that the rapper is innocent

Rod Wave has been hit with multiple charges, including assault, for allegedly pointing a firearm at another person. He also faces counts of reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property, and is accused of conspiring to commit a felony.

However, his lawyers, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, shared with TMZ, “There is no truth to these charges.” They explained, “Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible.” The duo added, “This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green." It is alleged that the rapper fired 14 rounds from a Glock handgun after the burglars broke into his home.

Also Read: Chris Brown released on $6.7M bail: Here's a full list of his release conditions

Bullet-riddled G Wagon & Rolls-Royce found

Police were called to Rod Wave’s Milton home on April 21 after neighbors reported hearing shouting. Upon arrival, they found his girlfriend, Mini Barbie, originally named Manariah Andrews, visibly distressed, claiming their home had been burglarized. Officers discovered shell casings on the stairs, a gold Mercedes G Wagon riddled with bullet holes, and a nearby Rolls-Royce with a single shot.

A Glock handgun was later recovered, and investigators believe it was fired 14 times, as police said that an argument had happened between Green and an associate. It was reported that one bullet struck Rod Wave’s Rolls-Royce, while 11 rounds hit his associate’s Mercedes G Wagon. Police are still searching for the final round, which remains unaccounted for. Authorities allege Green attempted to clean up the scene and leave before police arrived, as reported by The US Sun.