Rodeo superstar Spencer Wright's three-year-old son declared brain dead after Utah river tragedy

In a tragic incident, the son of rodeo star Spencer Wright has been declared brain dead after the three-year-old drove his toy tractor into a fast-moving river in Beaver County, Utah on Tuesday. In a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, the family declared "Levi's sweet little brain was without oxygen for too long and there is no coming back from that".(FB)

Levi Wright disappeared under the water with his toy truck, prompting a desperate search for him. Several rescue teams, including the Beaver County Sheriff's Office and Beaver firefighters immediately arrived at the spot.

According to ABC4, his mother reportedly jumped into the currents to save him before he was rushed to a hospital in Salt Lake City by helicopter. While doctors were successful in restoring his heartbeat, they declared Levi brain dead as he did not regain consciousness despite life-saving procedures.

Levi Wright's family issues statement

“We cuddled him all night and feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us. We can't be selfish and drag this out for days, he doesn't deserve that. Shortly we will stop care and hold him close until his last breath on earth. My Baby, my beans, Mom & Dad love you always and forever!”

Seeking some more time to navigate the tragic process, the family said that they would “have more to share soon.”

“Please send prayers for healing and comfort,” they added.

Will Levi Wright survive?

Mindy Sue Clark, Wright's close friend and family spokeswoman, informed ABC4 that Levi is being treated at Salt Lake City Hospital, but he is unlikely to survive unless he makes a significant recovery.

According to a statement released by Clark, Levi's heart is "beating on its own", but he is not exhibiting indications of recovery.

Clark further said the family has not given up hope and is continuously monitoring any indications of recovery.

Speaking toFox13Now, Clark said Levi's uncle started his feet for a response, which caused him to "open his eyes a few times", but he did not recover further.

"Even though Levi is such a sweet and tender-hearted little boy, he's a boy through and through, he's a cowboy through and through, he's a Wright through and through," she stated.

The Wrights have not spoken publicly following the devastating incident, but Clark said the rodeo community's support "means the world" to them.

The family of Spencer Wright, who is ranked 35th in the world, is one of the most notable in rodeo history, with his father, Bill Wright, elected into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

In a statement, ProRodeo CEO Tom Glause extended full support to Wright family, stating that the entire ProRodeo community's heart aches for them.