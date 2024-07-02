Rollercoaster at Disney California Adventure Park malfunctions, 20 riders evacuated

A 120-foot-tall rollercoaster ride at Disney California Adventure Park malfunctioned on Sunday, July 1. The technical mishap took place around 1:30 pm and left 20 people stranded on top of the thrill ride for over an hour in the state's sweltering heat, per NBC Los Angeles. 20 people were stuck atop the Incredicoaster ride in Disney California Adventure Park after the 120-foot-tall ride broke down on Sunday

The park's employees were eventually able to get the riders of the Incredicoaster, which is located in Pixar Pier, down to the ground safely, per the independent news agency OC Hawk. Before being rescued, the riders were provided umbrellas to block the harsh sunrays. Amid the gruelling summer heat, the temperatures soared as high as 80 degrees in Anaheim on Sunday.

Although it is unclear why the ride malfunctioned, the incident marked the second day in a row that the rollercoaster broke down with passengers still on it. A Disneyland guest who witnessed the incident told KNBC-TV, “I thought maybe the ride was closed. I was really concerned for the heat and obviously for the people… it was not moving and was on top of the apex.”

However, the park's officials disputed the NBC Los Angeles report, saying that the guests were stuck on the rollercoaster for only 30 minutes, according to USA Today. A spokesperson for the park didn't provide any information about the malfunction except that the matter was resolved quickly.

The spokesperson further told the outlet that “many attractions have evacuations as part of the standard response to a downtime and that guests are sometimes escorted off the attraction if it requires a reset.” The Incrediocoaster is a special attraction in the California theme park that draws inspiration from Disney's beloved animated franchise, The Incredibles.