Mask mandate rollercoaster - US state announces and then rescinds mask mandate within hours as COVID-19 cases rise

The city of St. Louis recently experienced a mask mandate rollercoaster – one that went up and down within a matter of hours. According to reports from the Times, the city's Department of Health initially declared a mandatory indoor mask policy for city workers on Thursday. However, this decision took a swift turn. Citizens wear protective face masks as they travel in a subway, as health authorities in the region made the use of face masks compulsory in health centres due to the high number of patients with respiratory diseases, in Barcelona, Spain January 5, 2024.(REUTERS)

Quick reversal:

Just hours after the mandate was announced, the health department made a U-turn, now only "strongly recommending" that employees wear masks indoors. The sudden change left many puzzled, prompting city spokesman Nick Dunne to clarify, though specifics on the reason remained elusive.

Governor's influence:

The Times credited Missouri Governor Mike Parson's office for the about-face. A spokesperson for the governor, Johnathan Shiflett, claimed credit, stating, "He kept his promise." Governor Parson, known for opposing mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, seemingly played a role in this rapid policy shift.

Conservative backlash:

Unsurprisingly, the mandate stirred controversy, particularly among conservatives. Senator Eric Schmitt voiced opposition, emphasizing individual decision-making and vowing to fight against what he deemed "COVID tyranny."

Public health concerns:

Despite the reversal, the city's health department emphasized the importance of mask-wearing for both city workers and the public. In a press release, they urged everyone to wear masks indoors due to rising cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV in the region.

Numbers speak:

An update from the health department clarified the severity of the situation. COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Louis increased by 38%, influenza cases surged by a staggering 455%, and RSV rose by 34% between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Medium risk status:

The St. Louis health department highlighted the city's hospitalization rate, placing it in the CDC's medium-risk category. Although not mandating masks for all residents, the department stressed the importance of following precautions to prevent the healthcare system from strain.

The health department concluded by encouraging residents to take additional steps, including staying up-to-date with vaccines, seeking testing if symptomatic, and being vigilant in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses.