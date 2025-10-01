DeSantis' property tax reform gets big backing in new Florida poll

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been campaigning for reform of the property tax. According to a survey, around 65% people in the state support such a measure. Voters in Florida are in favor of property tax reform, a survey conducted by the James Madison Institute (JMI) has revealed. As per Florida Phoenix, 65% of respondents said that they would vote in support of a Constitutional amendment to reduce or fully remove property taxes. Florida poll shows strong support for Governor Ron DeSantis’ property tax reform plan(AFP)

While 15% of the respondents expressed their disapproval of such a measure, 20% could not make up their mind. More than 60% voters are required to support a Constitutional amendment for it to pass in the state of Florida.

Florida proposes no property tax

Governor Ron DeSantis has floated the proposal of his state leading the way in the country by eliminating property taxes. His case is buttressed by a growth in property prices over the last five years. Newsweek reports that property taxes have risen 27% faster than inflation in the period lasting from January 2020 to July 2024. This is mainly due to a rise in property prices in the same period.

However, property taxes are a major source of funding for the government. The report in Florida Phoenix quotes a study that says that the removal of property tax for homestead properties would cost the exchequer $18.5 billion.

Measures taken by government for property tax reform

According to Newsweek, Governor DeSantis followed up his announcement that he is in favor of the complete removal of property taxes by forming a working group to study the matter. The same publication also quoted the Speaker of the House in Florida, Daniel Perez, saying that the proposal is being considered by a House committee.

“We’ve put together a select committee with different proposals, from raising the homestead exemption to the potential abolishment of property taxes and what would that mean as an effect to our local communities. We are having these discussions every day, we’ve come up with five different proposals here in the House,” Perez said.

Public mood in Florida

The study conducted by JMI suggests that there is no consensus in favor of the complete removal of the property tax. However, reform is supported by the voters.

The committee formed by Speaker Perez has had two meetings this year, in Tallahassee, to consider possible legislation. With the Governor himself in support of such legislation, it will be interesting to see how the matter goes forward from here.

