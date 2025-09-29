Uproar as Ariana Grande tears into Trump voters amid immigrants and trans crackdown, ‘Has your life gotten better?’

Ariana Grande, star of "Wicked," has launched a scathing attack against Donald Trump's followers amid threats against trans people and ongoing immigrants crackdown. Ariana Grande condemns Trump voters over ongoing threats against trans people and harsh immigration policies.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 32-year-old singer and actress reposted a post by Matt Bernstein, presenter of the "A Bit Fruity" podcast, blasting the 77 million voters who chose Trump, 79, over former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Ariana Grande denounces Trump voters

“I want to check in with trump voters. I have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?” the message read.

According to Border Patrol official, Florida law enforcement officials have apprehended over 6,000 people who are suspected of having resided in the country illegally over the past five months. This comes as the state continues its forceful strategy to assist in implementing President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

Earlier, the Department of Homeland Security official revealed that the state will get reimbursement for roughly $30 million in immigration-related costs, highlighting Florida's increasing significance in the Trump administration's widespread immigration campaign. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy director Madison Sheahan praised Florida's efforts at a Tallahassee event on Friday, adding that the agency is awarding $1.7 billion to state and local law enforcement nationwide.

Ariana Grande questions ‘widespread suffering’

As Grande continued her attack against Trump voters, the American singer-songwriter and actress' post further read, “Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

Ariana Grande faces backlash

On X, Grande's political tweet drew criticism. She publicly supported Harris in the 2024 presidential race against Trump.

One Trump admirer wrote, “Well, ignorance is bliss in the little world of the wealthy.”

“The suffering you refer to is a perception. Communities are becoming safer. Stick to what you do best. Not politics,” another chimed in.

“It still amazes me how celebrities think people care what their opinions are. No one cares !! She is a sheep just like most celebrities,” a third user said, while one more netizen commented, “WHO cares what Ariana Grande thinks? I’m VERY happy about my vote!”