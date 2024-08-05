Royals broke a big tradition once again on Meghan Markle's birthday

The Sussex couple can't seem to catch a break from the snub saga. After missing out on the invite to the annual royal family retreat at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Meghan Markle has never stepped foot, the Duchess of Sussex also appeared to have been treated with silence on her 43rd birthday. Meghan Markle opened up on past suicidal thoughts in new CBS interview alongside Prince Harry(CBS)

As apparent evidence of the strained relationship between the Sussexes and Wales' united front, the royal family skipped putting out an official statement for the Suits alum's birthday for the second time in a row. Last year marked her first birthday since King Charles ascended the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022.

What happened in the previous years on Meghan Markle's birthday

According to Daily Mail UK's August 2023 report, royal aides claimed only to have officially marked the birthday of working members of the family on their social media accounts. However, this claim sharply contradicts the royal family's previous actions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relinquished their roles as senior working members of the royal family in January 2020. Nevertheless, Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly wished Meghan on social media on August 4, 2022. “Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” they wrote on X/Twitter, along with a picture of the Duchess in which she's seen sporting a white outfit. The snap was reportedly taken during a UK visit for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which also serves as her last official visit to Prince Harry's homeland.

Moreover, King Charles, aka the then Prince of Wales, and Queen Camilla, the then Duchess of Cornwall, shared a message for Markle's 41st birthday.

This subsequent birthday snub comes amid reports of Prince Harry's pal insisting that his calls go unanswered by the King amid the Sussex couple's legal battle for security. Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, they've taken swipes at several royal family members in their Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry's memoir, Spare – deepening the rift beyond compare.