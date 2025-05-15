‘RUMP’? Man ‘disappointed’ by major typo on President Trump-themed watch

A Rhode Island man was shocked to find a major typo on a “limited-edition” watch he bought for his wife. Tim Petit had purchased a pink Donald Trump-themed watch from GetTrumpWatches to do something “special” for Melanie. But, not only did it come with a hefty price tag of $640, it said “RUMP” instead of “TRUMP” on its dial, as reported by WJAR. A Rhode Island man received a Trump-themed watch with a major typo. (GetTrumpWatches.com)

Man ‘disappointed’ by major typo on Trump-themed watch

“I’m very disappointed. I wanted to do a special thing for her. And we expected that it would have the integrity of the president of the United States and good follow-through,” Tim told the outlet.

An equally disappointed Melanie remarked, “How could they process this and go through something without checking their work?” The said watch was a “pink inauguration First Lady model,” described as “prosperity and love while enhancing intuition and creativity.”

The GetTrumpWatches website claims that the pink “RUMP” watch was one of just 250 Trump Watches. “I just thought it was really nice. It was beautiful. And I knew it would be something that she’d like,” Tim said of the defective watch, adding, “One of 250. So that attracted me.”

Meanwhile, Melanie said, “It has a nice little case.” “It has the pink and little fireworks on it,” she went on before recalling the moment she discovered the typo. “I noticed it right away,” she said, adding, “The T is missing. It just says R-U-M-P.”

While the website calls its products “the official watches of President Trump,” it mentions in its disclaimer “that the watches are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

Melanie and Tim were also disappointed by the lack of customer service. “We’re not getting any kind of support or response,” the former said, while the latter chimed in, “We would like this corrected properly and quickly. An apology would be nice for making my wife cry.”

It was only after the local station reached out to them that GetTrumpWatches called the Petits back to apologise. The company offered to replace the watch right away, and a $800 coupon.