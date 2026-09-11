At least five people were killed and nearly 70 others wounded on Thursday when a Russian strike hit a shopping centre in Pavlograd, central Ukraine, the authorities announced. Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre kills at least six

The attack came as both sides step up long-range barrages on each other hundreds of kilometres behind the front lines, increasingly targeting civilian sites alongside factories, refineries, warehouses and ports.

According to statistics verified by the United Nations, civilian deaths in Ukraine are running at their highest rate since the first months after Russia invaded in February 2022.

"The Russians struck a shopping centre in Pavlograd city centre. It happened in broad daylight whilst the streets were packed with people," Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said on Telegram.

Regional governor Oleksandr Ganja gave an updated toll of five dead and 67 wounded, including eight children, as well as damage to commercial premises and vehicles.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called it "deliberate terror against civilians".

"Russia is systematically attacking places where it knows people will be spending their time going about their daily lives, seeking to maximise casualties, spread fear, and put pressure on Ukrainian society," he added.

"This is a tactic of coercion. Russia believes that relentless attacks on civilians can exhaust Ukrainians and force Ukraine into concessions."

Just over the border in Russia's Belgorod region, a Ukrainian drone strike on the town of Novy Oskol killed one person and wounded six others, according to the rescue services.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that talks on ending Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II could happen this month but the Kremlin has said it was "too early" to discuss a venue or dates.

- Canadian help -

Canada on Thursday offered support to boost Ukraine's air defences and help replenish its drone stocks, as the countries pledged to deepen their alliance during a visit by Zelensky to Calgary.

"Canada will always be with you," Prime Minister Mark Carney assured Zelensky and the two signed an agreement to work toward a "hundred-year partnership."

That deal, to be negotiated over the coming months, aims to codify cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, critical minerals and energy.

The support announced Thursday includes CAN$350 million . Zelensky has emphasized the need for increased air defence as Russia ramps up ballistic missile attacks.

Carney said Canada was also offering CAN$450 million in loan guarantees to enhance the Ukrainian energy supply.

The funds will help repair damaged infrastructure, increase storage capacity and improve power supply to hospitals.

Washington meanwhile is hoping to revive long-stalled stalled efforts towards ending the fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the conflict on Tuesday in what the Kremlin called an "extremely frank" and constructive hour-long phone call.

US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also visited Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend in an attempt to kickstart long-stalled US efforts to end the fighting.

Several previous rounds of talks have failed to bring the warring neighbours closer together.

Moscow is demanding Ukraine cede territory in its eastern Donetsk region that it still controls and renounce Western military support.

Kyiv has said such terms amount to capitulation and would only allow Russia to prepare a fresh attack in its bid to install a Moscow-friendly puppet government.

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