Sakura Bana, popular Omaha Japanese restaurant, is closing down: Here's why

One popular Omaha restaurant, known for its Japanese cuisine, is closing down this May. The restaurant owners said it was a rather "difficult and heartfelt" decision. Sakura Bana closing its doors(Google Maps)

Which restaurant is closing down?

Sakura Bana is the Japanese restaurant that will be shutting down its doors on May 17, which will be its last day of operations. According to the store's Facebook post, May 17 will be the opportunity for Japanese cuisine enthusiasts to join Sakura Bana for one last time.

Where is Sakura Bana located?

Sakura Bana is situated near 74th and Dodge streets in Omaha. Its complete address is 7425 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114, United States.

The Japanese restaurant remains the local haunt since 1986 serving sushi & classic Japanese dishes in a serene, blond-wood space. The restaurant serves happy-hour food, along with vegan dishes. It also has an assorted kids' menu.

What did Sakura Bana's Facebook post say?

The touching post read, “After many wonderful years, we have made the difficult and heartfelt decision to close the doors at Sakura Bana. It was our privilege to operate this Omaha institution for one final season. Honoring it's longstanding legacy and the many people who made it a special place all these years. The support, loyalty, and kindness have meant the world.”

"While this chapter is closing, we’re proud to support a new team as they work to bring a new authentic Japanese restaurant to the city. Our last day of service will be Saturday, May 17, 2025 and we hope you will have the opportunity to dine with us one last time," the post continued.

However, the chapter for Sakura Bana does not appear to end here as they have already announced supporting a new Japanese restaurant in the city. This will be handled by an entirely new team, according to Sakura Bana's Facebook post.