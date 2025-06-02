Salem, Oregon mass stabbing: At least 11 people stabbed at Union Gospel Mission men's shelter, suspect arrested

At least 11 people were injured in a mass stabbing incident at the Union Gospel Mission men's shelter in Salem, Oregon, Sunday evening, KGW8 reported. The shelter is located in the 700 block of Commercial Street Northeast. The suspect is in custody. All victims are currently being treated at local hospitals. Mass stabbing incident reported at the Union Gospel Mission men's shelter in Salem, Oregon.(UnSplash)

"11 victims were transported to Salem Health for medical treatment, each with varying types of injuries. Their status at present is unknown," the Salem Police Department said in a statement. “The male suspect in the incident is in custody.”

"No further information is available for release as detectives are on scene now investigating the incident," the department said.

Southbound Commercial Street has been closed at the intersection with Northeast D Street due to police activity. Traffic is being diverted west on D Street to Northeast Front Street.

According to the Salem Police Department on X (formerly Twitter): “Police activity in downtown #salemoregon on the investigation of a stabbing incident w/mult victims transpx for care. The suspect is in custody. Southbound Commercial ST at D ST NE is closed, and motorists are being diverted west on D ST to Front ST NE. NFI.”

Several videos from the scene have surfaced on social media, including one showing officers taking the suspect into custody. As of now, no further details have been released. The suspect’s identity and motive remain unknown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information