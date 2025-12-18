Samson Nacua arrested for taking Lakers' Adou Thiero’s SUV; what are the charges against Puka's brother

Samson Nacua, brother of Los Angeles Rams' star Puka Nacua, was arrested for allegedly taking Los Angeles Lakers player Adou Thiero’s SUV without his consent. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to One Hotel in West Hollywood as the vehicle was tracked there, NBC4 Investigates reported. Samson Nacua is the elder brother of Puka Nacua.(X/@LALMuse)

The suspects had valeted the car there and gone on to enter the hotel. Deputies viewed the security footage and identified the suspects, finding them soon after. They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of taking the SUV, authorities told the publication.

Law enforcement didn't clarify when or where the vehicle was stolen. They added that the suspects arrested in the case are 27-year-old Trey Rose and 27-year-old Samson Nacua.

Who is Samson Nacua, what are the charges against him?

Both Rose and Nacua face the charge of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and remain behind bars at the moment. The unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle pursuant to California Vehicle Code Section 10851 VC is also known as joyriding. It is considered to be less serious than grand theft auto, as per Kraut Law Group, who specialize in DUI charges.

Unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle is a “wobbler” offense, the law firm notes, and prosecutors can file a felony or misdemeanor charge. In case of a felony charge, the maximum penalty is three years jail. For misdemeanor, the maximum punishment is one year behind bars, as per the legal experts. There can also be a fine up to $5,000 in such a case, as per FindLaw.

NBC4 meanwhile noted that it is not known if either party has a lawyer yet to speak on their behalf.

Samson Nacua is a wide receiver for the Michigan Panthers and plays in the United Football League (UFL). He's previously played for Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars. His older brothers Kai and Isaiah both play for BYU Cougars.