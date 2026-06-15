San Antonio flood warning: Which areas are at risk? Check map, scary videos and road closures

A flash flood warning has been declared for a significant portion of Bexar County, which encompasses a large area of the San Antonio metropolitan region, as announced by the National Weather Service early on Monday morning. This warning will remain active until 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Alerts are also issued for Comal, Guadalupe, and Hays counties.

San Antonio flash flood warning: A record rainfall of 2.24 inches has already been reported, and numerous road closures are in effect across Bexar County due to thunderstorms.

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Areas affected by the flash flood warning include: downtown San Antonio, Alamo Heights, Castle Hills, Hollywood Park, Leon Valley, Helotes, Live Oak, Schertz, and China Grove. The South Side is also part of the flash flood warning, San Antonio Express News reported.

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San Antonio flood warning: NWS alerts about life-threatening flash flooding

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{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service has stated that the additional rainfall may result in "life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service has stated that the additional rainfall may result in "life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rainfall measurements have already reached 2.24 inches at San Antonio International Airport, establishing a new record for the highest rainfall ever recorded on June 15, surpassing the previous record of 1.68 inches set on June 15, 1894, as per San Antonio Express News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rainfall measurements have already reached 2.24 inches at San Antonio International Airport, establishing a new record for the highest rainfall ever recorded on June 15, surpassing the previous record of 1.68 inches set on June 15, 1894, as per San Antonio Express News. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, up to 30 roads have been reported closed throughout Bexar County, particularly in the North Side area. A comprehensive list of the ongoing road closures is available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, up to 30 roads have been reported closed throughout Bexar County, particularly in the North Side area. A comprehensive list of the ongoing road closures is available. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prediction for Bexar County as travel advisory issued {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prediction for Bexar County as travel advisory issued {{/usCountry}}

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As of 6:30 a.m., a powerful, nearly stationary thunderstorm was situated over Bexar County. This storm is capable of producing rainfall rates between 1 to 3 inches per hour, which can lead to flash flooding in a matter of minutes.

This specific thunderstorm is associated with a series of slow-moving storms traversing South and Central Texas. Flash flood warnings have been issued for Boerne, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Austin.

Travel is discouraged in the areas under warning. If travel is necessary, proceed with extreme caution, reduce your speed, and avoid driving on flooded roads.

Additionally, a flash flood watch remains in effect for the region until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as further rainfall is anticipated from Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

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Houston rainfall and warning

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Houston is experiencing a level 3/4 moderate risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding for four consecutive days, from Monday to Thursday. Each day carries the possibility of significant flood events.

A low pressure system originating from the Gulf may introduce additional rainfall to South Texas during the middle to latter part of the week, contributing to the elevated risk of rain and flooding in that region.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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