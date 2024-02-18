San Diego shooting leaves one dead and another hospitalised; suspect at large

On Saturday night, a shooting broke out in San Diego's University City area, near the Westfield UTC shopping mall, killing one person and injuring another, according to authorities. The suspect fired shots around 8:41 p.m. at Nobel Drive and Lombard Place near Palisade UTC.( San Diego Police@X)

Officer Robert Heims, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Watch Commander, reported that both victims were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, NBC News reported. While one of the victims declared dead, another is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Police currently do not have any information about the suspect.

Meanwhile, SDPD announced on X (previously Twitter) that Nobel Drive will be closed for many hours in both directions between Genesee Avenue and Towne Centre Drive.

According to SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee, the scenario was contained to the street and did not involve an active shooter. "The mall is not involved," the officer explained.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is probing the incident.

Meanwhile, a resident Melissa Fulton, who was coming home from a bonfire, said shootings are not common in her neighborhood.

"It's scary to think that there's an active shooter situation over there," she said, adding that police blocked off all access to her house as they have launched an investigation into the shooting.

1 killed, 21 injured in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

A gunfire shooting in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, resulted in the death of at least one person and injured 21 others at a parade to celebrate the Super Bowl victory of the NFL champion Chiefs, causing panic among the crowds as they sought safety.

The gunfire, which happened near a garage close to the station, took place towards the conclusion of the victory rally following a parade, according to the police, Reuters reported.

Police Chief Stacey Graves disclosed during a press conference that three individuals were detained and were under investigation in connection with the incident outside Union Station, a landmark in the city.

Graves stated that investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting yet.

Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said during a news briefing that at least 22 individuals were struck by gunfire, resulting in one fatality. He added that 15 of the wounded sustained life-threatening injuries.