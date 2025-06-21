San Diego weather forecast: Cloudy and breezy conditions on first Sunday of summer

San Diego will begin Sunday under a cool blanket of coastal clouds, known locally as 'June Gloom', before the skies clear in the afternoon-according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. Morning temperatures will hover around 62°F while the afternoon high climbs to 74°F. Coastal regions are expected to remain mostly cloudy until midday -a characteristic feature of Southern California’s early summer weather. San Diego will experience 'June Gloom' with morning clouds clearing by afternoon.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Inland areas should see the cloud cover lift sooner, as rising air temperatures dissipate the low clouds. By early afternoon, most of the county will be enjoying partly to mostly sunny skies.

The NWS warned of gusty winds inland. Westerly mountain winds may reach 30–45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph in passes.

Weather forecast for Sunday indicates breezy weather

The weather remains dry throughout the day, offering perfect conditions for outdoor plans. Expect afternoons in the upper 60s to mid-70s, with light southwest breezes setting in by 2 pm, just as the sun breaks through. Desert and mountain areas may feel cooler, with highs 10–15°F below normal.

Evening temperatures are comfortable in the mid-60s, with mostly clear skies into the night. The weather will be ideal for beach walks, open-air dining, or stargazing.

Mariners should note that south-southwest winds of 10–15 kt are expected offshore, with seas building to 5–6 ft in areas such as San Mateo Point to the Mexican border, easing slightly by evening.

Also read: Coney Island's 43rd Mermaid Parade: Date, time, and how to join the festivities

San Diego weather: What to expect through early next week

The San Diego region will continue to experience this typical early-summer pattern. Expect morning cloud cover followed by clearing skies by afternoon, with daytime highs in the low to mid‑70s and evening lows in the upper 50s to low 60s . Enthusiasts should also watch for elevated UV levels once the marine layer clears.

FAQs

What is the best month to go to San Diego?

September is often considered the best month to visit San Diego due to warm weather and smaller crowds.

Is San Diego 70 degrees year-round?

San Diego enjoys mild weather year-round, with average temperatures hovering around 70°F most of the year.

Why is San Diego so famous?

San Diego is known for its beaches, parks, mild climate, and major attractions like the San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park.

What are the hottest months in San Diego?

August and September are typically the hottest months in San Diego.