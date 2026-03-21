Sandpiper fire: Casper police issue warning; check evacuation map for areas affected in Wyoming; scary videos emerge

A blaze dubbed the Sandpiper Fire broke out at 9100 Block of E Sandpiper St, Northeast of Evansville, in Wyoming and it could be seen from Casper. The local police department on Friday issued a warning. Smoke seen from the Sandpiper fire. (Facebook/Lona Patton)

“Please follow the below thread of information for the latest updates on a nearby wildfire,” it said on Facebook, sharing an update from Natrona County Emergency Management.

The update read “Update at 3:18 PM-Notifications and evacuation advisements for residents on Castle Stone Drive, Stonewood Street, and Ridgeview Road are being made. Update at 3:05 PM - Cole Creek Road is currently closed at Santa Fe Circle. 3/20/26 - 2:50 PM Deputies and Fire-EMS units are on scene of an active wildland fire in the area of Sandpiper Street off of Cole Creek Road. Deputies are contacting residents door to door on Sandpiper advising evacuations.”

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As per Watch Duty, evacuation was ordered for Stonewood Street, Castle Stone Drive and Ridgeview Road. The vegetation fire is currently at 50 acres and is believed to be heading towards Converse County in Wyoming.