Sandpiper fire: Casper police issue warning; check evacuation map for areas affected in Wyoming; scary videos emerge
A blaze dubbed the Sandpiper Fire broke out at 9100 Block of E Sandpiper St, Northeast of Evansville, in Wyoming and it could be seen from Casper.
A blaze dubbed the Sandpiper Fire broke out at 9100 Block of E Sandpiper St, Northeast of Evansville, in Wyoming and it could be seen from Casper. The local police department on Friday issued a warning.
“Please follow the below thread of information for the latest updates on a nearby wildfire,” it said on Facebook, sharing an update from Natrona County Emergency Management.
The update read “Update at 3:18 PM-Notifications and evacuation advisements for residents on Castle Stone Drive, Stonewood Street, and Ridgeview Road are being made. Update at 3:05 PM - Cole Creek Road is currently closed at Santa Fe Circle. 3/20/26 - 2:50 PM Deputies and Fire-EMS units are on scene of an active wildland fire in the area of Sandpiper Street off of Cole Creek Road. Deputies are contacting residents door to door on Sandpiper advising evacuations.”
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As per Watch Duty, evacuation was ordered for Stonewood Street, Castle Stone Drive and Ridgeview Road. The vegetation fire is currently at 50 acres and is believed to be heading towards Converse County in Wyoming.
Sandpiper fire: Visuals from near Casper, Wyoming
Meanwhile, people shared visuals of the blaze from near Casper. “Fire North of Hat Six near Casper Wyoming. It's going to be a long summer,” a person commented.
Another person shared a set of photos, writing “it's on Sandpiper and firetrucks are there.”
The vegetation fire was believed to be moving east in grass and brush, as per units on scene, Watch Duty reported.
An earlier notification from Natrona County Fire District had read “Wildland Fire - Cole Creek Road. Emergency personnel are working a Wildland fire in the area of Sandpiper Road (Cole Creek Road). This is an evolving incident. More information to come soon. Avoid the area and let responders work.”
Reactions to Sandpiper fire
Several people reacted to the report of the Sandpiper Fire. “It’s gonna be a long wild fire season unfortunately, all the firefighters stay safe hit it hard and get back to the station safely,” one person wrote.
Another added “They need to make an escape route.” Yet another said “Glenrock…near the plant! Praying for all!”.
Some wondered how the fire started. “Now how did that start. There certainly wasn't any lightning occurring in the area,” a person commented. Notably, the cause of the fire is not known yet.
Another angrily remarked “It’s March!! we shouldn’t be having fires, or 80 degree weather we need snow and lots of it and if we don’t, kiss summer goodbye cause there will be a 1,000 restrictions.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More