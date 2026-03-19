Coyote Flats Fire: Rapid City people share scary visuals; evacuation ordered for Neck Yoke and Coyote Flats areas
A blaze dubbed the Coyote Flats fire was seen from Rapid City in South Dakota on Wednesday and evacuations were ordered for areas affected.
A blaze dubbed the Coyote Flats fire was seen from Rapid City in South Dakota on Wednesday and evacuations were ordered for areas affected. As per Watch Duty the blaze was at 30 acres at the time of writing.
An evacuation was ordered for Neck Yoke and Coyote Flats areas too. “WILDFIRE WARNING for neck yoke & coyote flats area. GO NOW! People in the area should LEAVE by moving away from fire and smoke. People who do not leave now could be trapped, injured, or killed,” Pennington County Emergency Management said as per Watch Duty.
The fire is at the 23800 Block of Pebble Ln, Rapid City. A reporter said there is direct impact to Coyote Flats Rd.
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Rapid City fire department also issued a statement saying "Anyone in the GO NOW area must leave immediately. Do not delay. Travel away from smoke and fire and follow directions from emergency personnel. The fire is very active, and all available resources are currently engaged. Firefighters and emergency vehicles are working throughout the area … please use caution if you are evacuating.
“Avoid the area. This allows crews to operate safely and effectively. Media staging location: Rockerville Station 1 We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” they added, sharing a photo of the blaze from afar.
People shared scary visuals.
Coyote Flats fire: Visuals emerge
“Outside Rapid City, South Dakota. The fire is estimated to be 50 acres and active, local residents nearby asked to evacuate the fire area. Currently it’s 72 degrees in Rapid City with 26% RH. There is a chance the Qury Fire might be able kick some resources over,” one person wrote.
“New fire start southwest of Rapid City, SD near Rockerville #CoyoteFlatsFire -- periodic bursts of black smoke amongst the veg smoke from our tower cam,” another added.
“Looks like a new wildfire burning off Neck Yoke Road, east of Rockerville. There are structures threatened at this time and evacuations are taking place,” a local reporter shared on Facebook.
A map of the area impacted was also shared online.
“Coyote Flats Fire Update!,” the reporter wrote sharing the evacuation order.
A further update from the Pennington County Public Safety hub read “Livestock can be sheltered at the Central States Fairgrounds. Neck Yoke Rd. is closed at Spring Creek Rd. and south Rockerville Rd. Local residents with livestock concerns can speak with law enforcement at the two road closure locations. If safe, a law enforcement escort will be provided to retrieve livestock from a known and specific location.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More