Coyote Flats Fire: Rapid City people share scary visuals; evacuation ordered for Neck Yoke and Coyote Flats areas

A blaze dubbed the Coyote Flats fire was seen from Rapid City in South Dakota on Wednesday and evacuations were ordered for areas affected. As per Watch Duty the blaze was at 30 acres at the time of writing. Smoke seen from the Coyote Flats Fire near Rapid City in South Dakota. (Facebook/Meteorologist David Stradling﻿)

An evacuation was ordered for Neck Yoke and Coyote Flats areas too. “WILDFIRE WARNING for neck yoke & coyote flats area. GO NOW! People in the area should LEAVE by moving away from fire and smoke. People who do not leave now could be trapped, injured, or killed,” Pennington County Emergency Management said as per Watch Duty.

The fire is at the 23800 Block of Pebble Ln, Rapid City. A reporter said there is direct impact to Coyote Flats Rd.

Also Read | Huge fire engulfs Superior and Sage Hotel in Wisconsin; shocking video emerges

Rapid City fire department also issued a statement saying "Anyone in the GO NOW area must leave immediately. Do not delay. Travel away from smoke and fire and follow directions from emergency personnel. The fire is very active, and all available resources are currently engaged. Firefighters and emergency vehicles are working throughout the area … please use caution if you are evacuating.

“Avoid the area. This allows crews to operate safely and effectively. Media staging location: Rockerville Station 1 We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” they added, sharing a photo of the blaze from afar.