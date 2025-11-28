Sarah Beckstrom ‘mortal wound’: Dad of National Guardsman shot in DC gives tragic update; ‘Not going to be a recovery’

Sarah Beckstrom was one of the two National Guard members shot near the White House in Washington DC on November 26. The other was Andrew Wolfe. While they are both out of surgery, their condition remains critical, authorities shared. A picture of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot in Washington DC.(REUTERS)

Now, Beckstrom's father has provided an update on her health even as the nation has offered prayers for the well-being of the two victims.

Sarah Beckstrom health update

Speaking to the New York Times, Beckstrom's father, Gary, said his daughter was not likely to survive. “I’m holding her hand right now,” he said, adding, “She has a mortal wound. It’s not going to be a recovery.”

Beckstrom was reportedly shot in the head and chest by 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal. She is an Army Specialist and belongs to the West Virginia National Guard. Beckstrom along with Wolfe had been in Washington, on orders, since August.

She's from Webster Springs, West Virginia, and entered service in June 2023.

Reactions to Sarah Beckstrom's health update

Several people online have offered prayers and thoughts, hoping for a mircale amid news of Beckstrom's condition after the shooting.

“National Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom is NOT expected to survive, her father Gary told NYT…Absolutely heartbreaking. Pray for a MIRACLE and the Beckstrom family today,” independent journalist Nick Sortor wrote.

“Sarah Beckstrom’s father just said she is unlikely to recover from the attack. This is just terrible,” another added. Yet another said, “We are praying for a miracle. Sarah Beckstrom thank you and we love you.”

Lakanwal now faces charges of three counts of assault with the intent to kill while armed and criminal possession of a weapon. However, depending on the condition of the victims, these could be amended to first-degree murder charges, as per U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro.