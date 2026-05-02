Sarah Danh recovery: Bride who spent weeks in coma after Japan honeymoon shows hopeful signs; 'she smiles, cries'

The 27-year-old San Antonio nurse, Sarah Danh who collapsed on the second day of her honeymoon in Japan and was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition is now slowly getting stronger. After weeks of uncertainty, her family says she is breathing on her own, showing emotions and has even taken her first steps with help. Sarah Danh shows signs of recovery weeks after collapsing on honeymoon. (San Antonio GoFundme)

What happened during her medical emergency and recovery? Danh first became seriously ill on April 9 when she was on her honeymoon in Japan.

She was put on life support and diagnosed with acute liver failure, among other serious health conditions. She remained in a coma for weeks before being flown back to the United States on an emergency medical evacuation flight on April 21. Back in Texas, her family began noticing small but meaningful signs, like she squeezed her mother's hand, faintly nodded when asked if she could hear them and slowly began emerging from the coma. Doctors also found brain damage, though they told the family it may be reversible, according to People.

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Where she stands now? The most encouraging update came on April 30, when her uncle Khang Le wrote on Facebook: "Since my last update, Sarah's condition has been improving each day, and she is physically getting stronger. She is no longer on life support and is breathing on her own. She has also been able to wiggle her toes and move her arms."

Perhaps the biggest moment came when doctors helped her stand and take a few small steps. "This morning, the doctors tested her strength and helped her stand. With assistance, Sarah was able to take a few small steps," Khang shared.

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Her emotional responses have also been a source of comfort for the family. "She has been able to express discomfort, sadness, and happiness, and she smiles, cries, and even giggles when I say silly things to get a reaction from her," Khang wrote.

Despite the progress, Danh's recovery is far from over. Her motor and speech abilities remain very limited as she cannot speak, drink water, eat on her own or control her fingers. Her uncle described it plainly: "She is still far from being able to do basic things such as taking a sip of water, eating, controlling her fingers, opening her mouth, or saying any words. Her memory seems to come and go."

Her GoFundMe page raised more than $187,000 before it was taken down, showing support from people around the world.