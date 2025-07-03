Savannah shooting: Chilling footage shows people running, taking cover as gunfire erupts at Oglethorpe Mall

Chilling security footage of the shooting at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, Georgia, has surfaced on social media. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) told Newsweek that the shooting injured three people, including two young adults and one juvenile, who were shot. The incident took place around 5:45 pm ET on Wednesday, July 2. Construction near the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, Georgia, US, on Saturday, April 12, 2025 (Photographer: Parker Puls/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

The shocking video, shared on X, appears to show panicked people inside a store running and taking cover as gunshots rang out. Here’s the footage:

What we know so far

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke to the media in the aftermath of the shooting, claiming the crime was not “random.” "This is not a random shooting. It appears to be two groups shooting at each other,” Gunther said.

Meanwhile,SPD told Newsweek, "We have three confirmed victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at this time. One is a juvenile. EMS has transported them to Memorial Health University Medical Center. Mall is evacuated. No active threat at this time. Investigation is ongoing."

In a statement, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr referred to the incident as “devastating.” "The reports out of Savannah are devastating. My office is monitoring the situation closely and we're in touch with local law enforcement. We stand ready to support them with whatever they need,” Carr said.

The Chatham Area Transit Authority reportedly suspended all services to and from the Oglethorpe Mall area until further notice because of the shooting. The Savannah Police Department has responded to the shooting, as did firefighters from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 574.

IAFF Savannah Firefighters said in a statement on Facebook, “Firefighters from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 574 are responding to the Oglethorpe Mall for a police matter. This is an active and dangerous situation. Avoid the area at all costs. Updates will be provided when available.”

The page added in an update, “Firefighters from IAFF Local 574 we’re dispatched to the Oglethorpe Mall at approximately 5:43pm for the report of a shooting. Unfortunately, multiple people have been injured and additional firefighters have been sent to the scene to assist with patient care and preparing victims for transport to the hospital.”