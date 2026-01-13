Scott Adams family: What happened to ‘Dibert’ creator's stepson, Justin Miles?

Scott Adams, the creator of the iconic cartoon Dilbert, has passed away at the age of 68. As the word revisits the controversial artist, a tragic phase in his life - the death of his stepson in 2018 - is worth looking back at. Dilbert waits for his turn while creator Scott Adams takes aim at the 14 ball at his home in Blackhawk, California. (REUTERS)

Adams' stepson, Justin Miles, passed away in 2018 at the age of around 18 or 19 from a fentanyl overdose. Miles struggled with addiction, Adams later confirmed in public comments.

Shelly Miles, Adams’ first wife, is Justin’s mother. Details of his biological father are not reported in the media, though reports said at the time of Miles' death that the man was present when the paramedics removed his body.

But the death of Justin Miles made it to the headlines more for the comments Adams made about it. He had famously tweeted after the death of his stepson that parents of “dangerous” young men have only two options — “watch people die” or “kill your own son.”

Adams then added that in the now-deleted tweet that he was relieved that he "watched his son die" and was “relieved he took no one else with him.”

Also read: Scott Adams in hospice: All about his ex-wives Kristina Basham and Shelly Miles, and children

What To Know About Scott Adams' Family Scott Adams has had two marriages without biological children of his own. Adams married Shelly Miles, a gym trainer, on July 22, 2006, aboard a yacht in San Francisco Bay. He became stepfather to her two children: daughter Savannah and son Justin.

Adams married Kristina Basham, a model and vice president at WhenHub, on July 11, 2020. on December 25, 2019. Basham had two daughters from her previous marriage. However, they divorced in 2022.