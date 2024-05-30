Scripps National spelling bee 2024 stars: Meet singing sensation turned spelling star Nithika Rangan

A Scripps National Spelling Bee eighth-grader from Sacramento who made it to the quarterfinals has been eliminated. Nithika Rangan, 14, has been studying in Brookfield School. NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MAY 29: Nithika Rangan, 14, of Sacramento, California, looks down at their lap before the start of the quarterfinals in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on May 29, 2024 in National Harbor, Maryland. After passing the first three rounds of the competition 148 spellers participated in the quarterfinals during the second day of the competition. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Rangan is also a singer, having sung the national anthem at over 50 athletic events, including the Sacramento Run to Feed the Hungry, according to her spelling bee bio on the website.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When did Nithika's spelling journey begin?

Rangan told FOX40.com in March that her journey began in first grade, when her teacher informed her mother about her spelling abilities.

"I won the classroom spelling bee, and my teacher told my mom, 'Hey, your daughter is really good at spelling,' and that's when my spelling bee journey started," Rangan recalled. “My mom started enrolling me in a lot more spelling bees and I decided that I really like this and I decided to keep continuing.”

The National Spelling Bee began on Tuesday and will end with the finals on Thursday night. Since 2011, the spelling bee has taken place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Centre in National Harbour, Maryland.

Also Read: Scripps National Spelling Bee 2024: How to watch, where to live stream and more

How was her performance at the National Spelling Bee 2024?

Rangan got sadly eliminated in the sixth round on Wednesday after misspelling tennantite. During the fifth round on Wednesday, Rangan correctly stated that to wrangle meant to argue.

She was one of 59 spellers who moved on from the fourth round after spelling the word "cognatus."

The National Spelling Bee is being held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Centre in National Harbour, Maryland. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place on Wednesday. The finals are held on Thursday night.

This was Rangan's second participation in the National Spelling Bee. She participated in the competition as a third grader in 2019.