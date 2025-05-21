Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs covered face with ‘Muslim women wear’ during ‘freak-off’, says Exotic dancer in bombshell trial

Sharay “The Punisher” Hayes, an exotic dancer, claims that when Sean Diddy Combs first recruited to perform a sensual scene for him and then girlfriend Cassie Ventura, he failed to identify the music tycoon since he was naked but donned a “Muslim women wear” to cover his face. Sean Diddy Combs in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

According to Hayes, 51, he was recruited in the fall of 2012 by a woman operating by the name Janet, who instructed him to come to Trump Tower for what he believed to be a performance of striptease for a group of women.

However, Ventura was the only one to welcome him at the door, explaining that they would be making a "sexy scene" with baby oil and that he should avoid staring at her husband when he arrived to watch. Hayes further stated that Ventura gave him $800.

Hayes gives bombshell details about Diddy freakouts

Hayes and Ventura proceeded to apply baby oil to themselves when a nude man entered the darkened room.

Hayes remarked, “I couldn't see his face. He had what the Muslim women wear, where their face is completely covered and you could only see his eyes, ” the NY POST reported. He did not elaborate on the nature of the headdress.

The man, according to Hayes, masturbated before leaving the room while holding a bottle of Astroglide personal lubricant.

Ventura also departed the room after giving Hayes an additional $1,200, he said.

Hayes claimed that after being hired by the couple eight or twelve more times, he finally realized the man was Combs when he saw him at the Essex House Hotel in Manhattan, which had a sign board welcoming “Mr. Sean Combs.”

Did Diddy demand Cassie Ventura pay him $20,000?

In an envious frenzy over Cassie Ventura's relationship with musician Kid Cudi, Diddy sought $20,000 from her and threatened to expose obscene "freak-off" recordings of her, according to testimony presented on Tuesday.

The information was made public when Regina Ventura, Ventura's mother, testified in federal court in Manhattan and described how she and her husband obtained a home equity loan to cover the exorbitant demand from the "All About the Benjamins" singer.