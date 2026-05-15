Searsmont lumber mill explosion: What happened in Maine today? Scary videos amid mass casualty event

Emergency crews from multiple agencies rushed Friday to a major incident at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont after reports of a massive fire and possible explosion at the facility. Authorities confirmed investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office were dispatched to the lumber mill on Main Street as emergency operations intensified throughout the afternoon, as reported by News Center Maine. An explosion was reported at Searsmont lumber mill on Friday (X)

Mass Casualty event According to reports from CBS 13, dispatch communications described the situation as a possible “mass casualty event,” with emergency personnel requesting additional resources from surrounding departments.

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Scanner traffic reportedly included requests for “whatever you can send,” while responders were also warned about a potentially significant gas leak at the scene.

Dispatchers allegedly instructed emergency crews to notify nearby residents about the reported gas concerns.

Huge smoke plume visible for miles Videos and images shared online showed enormous flames and thick black smoke pouring from the facility. Meteorologists at News Center Maine said radar imagery showed a large smoke plume rising roughly 4,000 feet into the air shortly before noon Friday.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries or the cause of the incident.